Disorderly conduct
Two people were cited following an argument in the middle of the road on Cinder Hill Road, Bingham Township Dec. 22. Tyler Lawrence, 30, of Ulysses, and John Wolfe, 58, also of Ulysses, were both cited after police were dispatched for a report of disorderly contact.
Megan’s Law violation
Aaron Davis, 27, of Oswayo, was arrested for a Megan’s Law violation on Dec. 18. Davis was arraigned and bail set at $5,000.
Theft of motor vehicle
A 30-year-old Roulette mn was the victim of theft of a dirt bike between Dec. 1 and Dec. 20 from a location on Burleson Avenue, Roulette. The bike is a blue Yamaha PW80 dirt bike taken from inside a car port. It has a Monster energy drink logo sticker on the front fender, and oversized handlebars. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport at 814-274-8690.
Crash
Neither driver was injured in a two vehicle crash on Route 49, Harrison Township Dec. 17. Anthony S. Cary, 32, of Westfield, and Crystal J. Crowner, 25, of Westfield, escaped injury when Cary’s 2020 Ford Econoline E350 rear-ended Crowner’s 2000 Ford F250 Supercab pick-up truck as both traveled westbound. Cary was cited for following too closely. Cary’s vehicle was towed from the scene.
Theft
Police are looking for whoever took three tarps and a strap from a flat deck trailer parked at a pull-off on Route 44, Clara Township between Dec. 18 and Dec. 20 belonging to a 41-year-old Coudersport man. The tarps were three MYTEE 24’ by 18’, one blue and two black and one MYTEE 4 inch by 27 foot strap with a total value of $710. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport at 814-274-8690.