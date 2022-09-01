Theft of scrap metal
Police are looking for whoever took several items from a location on Easton Road, Bingham Township Aug. 11. Stolen were three commercial vehicle batteries, three passenger vehicle batteries, one lawn mower battery, about 100 pounds of copper wire, and 50 pounds of copper pipe. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport.
DUI
Michael Deangelis, 52, of Lancaster was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants in district court following a traffic stop on a 2004 Toyota Highlander on East Main Street, Galeton July 2. He was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and associated summary offenses.
Criminal mischief
Two individuals were found after they were reported to be tearing up Weimer Field infield with their bikes at the location on Route 6, Roulette Township owned by the Chamber of Commerce, Roulette Township Aug. 21.