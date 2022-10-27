DUI crash
Roberto Diaz, 66, of Harrison Valley, was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a report of a protection from abuse violation and crash. During the investigation, it was determined that Diaz entered the victim’s residence in Sharon Township, while she was asleep on Oct. 8 through an unlocked garage door and went to her bedroom. There, he grabbed some of his belongings and her phone and left the residence. Diaz then returned to his 2008 Ford F-150 XLT pick-up truck and left, causing damage to the victim’s yard as he took off. Upon entering the roadway, he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a small stream. Diaz left the scene on foot and was located about a mile away from the crash walking in the woods. He was determined to be under the influence of alcohol and other controlled substances. He was charged in district court with several counts including a protection from abuse violation, burglary, criminal trespass, theft, receiving stolen property, DUI, harassment, leaving the scene of an accident, criminal mischief and traffic violations.