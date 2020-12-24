Scattering rubbish
A 39-year-old Genesee woman was the victim of scattering rubbish when a cardboard box filled with butchered deer parts was left by her mailbox on Peet Brook Road, Allegany Township Dec. 14. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport at 814-274-8690.
Theft
Police are looking for whoever took a residential numeric sign from the front yard of an 84-year-old Coudersport woman’s residence on Route 6, Eulalia Township, Nov. 26. The numbers on the sign were 788. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport.
Crash
There were no injuries reported in one-vehicle crash on Route 49, Allegany Township, Dec. 16. Manual L. Senna, 58, of Coudersport was traveling west in a 2007 Ford 500 sedan when he lost control of the car on a right hand curve in the roadway, hit a cattle fence and slid through a field. His passenger, Lisa Hammer, 42, of Coudersport, also escaped injury in the crash. Both were wearing seat belts. The vehicle was towed from the scene.