Drug possession
Morgan Champaign, 22, of Williamsport, was arrested following a traffic stop of a 2012 Mazda 3 on Route 6, Ulysses Township Jan. 27 on suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and allegedly found to be in possession of a controlled substance.
Tannar Orndoff, 21, of Crosby, was arrested following a traffic stop of a 2019 Nissan on Cowley Hill Road, Portage Township Jan. 17. Upon initial investigation it was discovered that he was in possession of crystal meth and drug paraphernalia.
Brooke Hibbard, 28, of Dubois, was arrested following a traffic stop of a 2019 Nissan on Cowley Hill Road, Portage Township Jan. 16. Upon investigation it was discovered she was driving under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of crystal meth.
Theft
Police are investigating a theft of a check from a 35-year-old Austin woman’s residence in Austin between Feb. 11 and Feb. 12. An initial investigation determined that a check was written in the victim’s name. The investigation continues.
Criminal mischief
Two people from Austin were the victims of criminal mischief at a location in Portage Township Feb. 37 when an unknown person threw roofing nails in their driveway and yard. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport.