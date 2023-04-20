Burglary
A Nintendo Switch One valued at $199, a Hisense 43” flat screen TV with on-wall mount valued at $150 and a Chromebook laptop computer valued at $300 were stolen during a burglary at a residence on Ferds Road, Sweden Township between March 1 and April 13. The investigation is ongoing.
DUI-drugs
A 40-year-old man of Port Allegany was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2012 Nissan Altima on Railroad Avenue, Roulette Township April 9. He was transported to UPMC Cole for a legal blood draw. The investigation is ongoing.
Theft from a motor vehicle
A pair of Apple Airpods with a rubber cow print case valued at $200 was stolen from a 19-year-old female of Genesee after the items were left in the victim’s car parked on Main Street, Genesee between April 3 and April 11. The investigation is ongoing.
Harassment with physical contact
Two people, a 36-year-old man of Roulette and a 33-year-old woman of Clara Township, were charged with harassment after police were dispatched to a residence on West Branch Fishing Creek Road, Clara Township April 7 for a report of an active domestic incident.