DUI-alcohol
Levi Mack, 23, of Wellsboro, was arrested following a traffic stop on Germania Road, West Branch Township Feb. 4. During the stop, it was determined Mack was driving under the influence of intoxicants. He was charged in district court with two misdemeanor counts of DUI and DUI/BAC greater than .16 percent and summary traffic violations.
A 52-year-old Coudersport man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop on a 2014 Jeep on Dividing Ridge Road, Homer Township April 3.
DUI-drugs
A 44-year-old woman of Coudersport was arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance following a traffic stop of a 2010 Ford Fusion on Route 6, Pike Township April 2. Police said that during the stop, the driver was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance.
Drug possession
Ziyar Bassam, 24, of Amherst, N.Y., was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on a 2001 Mercury S-55 on North Main Street, Coudersport March 29.
A 20-year-old Emporium man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop of a 2007 VW Jetta on Wharton Road, Wharton Township March 19.
Crashes
Kayla R. Kio, 32, of Austin, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash caused by equipment failure as she drove a 2007 Ford Explorer north on First Fork Road, Sylvania Township, April 1. Police said her tire blew which caused her to lose control of the vehicle, which went off the road and into a ditch. She managed to get the SUV back on the road, but was partially in the southbound lane, where she attempted to avoid collision with an oncoming vehicle and over-corrected, causing her to go back into the ditch and roll over. Kio was transported to UPMC Cole via Coudersport Volunteer Ambulance for medical evaluation. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
April R. Cole, 53, of Gaines, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Pine Hill Road, Stewardson Township April 1. Cole was traveling east in a 2017 Ford Escape when she drove over a patch of snow on a left hand curve and lost control of the vehicle, slid off the road and went into a ditch. None of the occupants were injured, all were wearing a seat belt. The car was towed from the scene.
Matthew J. Quinn, 35, of Bethlehem escaped injury in a two vehicle crash on Route 49, Ulysses Township March 31. Quinn, driving a 2019 Nissan, was entering the intersection with Route 449 and Route 49 when he hit a 2020 Nissan Altima traveling west operated by Walter R. Schoenly, 71, of Genesee. Both vehicles were disabled and towed from the scene. No injuries were reported. All occupants of both vehicles were wearing seat belts.
Harassment-physical contact
A 16-year-old male of Shinglehouse was arrested for harassment with physical contact after police were dispatched to a domestic incident involving a 43-year-old female, also of Shinglehouse, on Ceres Road March 31. The teen was cited with a non-traffic citation for harassment.