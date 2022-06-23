Harassment
A 44-year-old man of Ulysses was arrested and charged for harassment after police were dispatched to a report of an assault at the community basketball court in Ulysses June 2, It was determined that the arrestee had threatened to harm the 45-year-old male victim and his family.
Burglary
A 39-year-old woman of Belmont, N.Y. was arrested and remanded to Tioga County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail after police investigated a burglary at a location in the area of Route 49 and Harison Fox Hill Road, Harrison Township June 8. A bathroom in the residence was damaged in the incident.