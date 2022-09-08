Crash
Dylan M. Burdick, 18, of Coudersport, escaped injury, but Scott M. Andrews, 45, of Coudersport, and his passengers, two 9-year-old boys, both of Coudersport, suffered suspected minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash on East Second Street, Coudersport Aug. 20. Burdick was traveling east in a 2014 Chevrolet Traverse and Andrews was stopped behind a row of cars in a 2017 Toyota Tundra pick-up truck due to a school bus stop, when Burdick’s vehicle rear-ended the truck, causing disabling damage to his SUV. Burdick was cited for careless driving. All occupants of both vehicles were wearing seat belts.
Assault
A two-year-old Westfield boy was brought to the hospital with various stages of healing injuries on Aug. 20, triggering a report to police of suspected child abuse and subsequently an investigation into abuse suspected to have occurred between June 1 and Aug. 20 at a residence in Harrison Township.
Harassment
Police were dispatched to a reported domestic incident at a residence in West Branch Township Aug. 19.
On Aug. 24, police were dispatched to a report of a harassment at a residence on Third Street, Roulette Township. David Allan Carpenter allegedly put the victim in a headlock during an argument. The incident is under investigation.
A 26-year-old woman of Middlebury Center was arrested after police responded to a hang-up call on Aug, 23 at Academy Street, Genesee Township. She was charged with simple assault and harassment in district court.
Two brothers were cited for harassment in district court after police were dispatched to an inactive domestic at 419 Main Street, Roulette Township Aug. 25. It was determined that Brett Kaple, 49, and Blain Kaple, 54, had gotten into a verbal and physical altercation.
Corruption of minors
On Aug. 12, police received a report of an individual supplying alcohol and tobacco products to their teen and pre-teen children at a residence on Harrison Fox Hill Road, Harrison Township.
Indecent assault
A 13-year-old girl of Mills is the reported victim of an indecent assault at a residence on Church Street, Harrison Township Aug. 24. The investigation is continuing.
Criminal trespass
Police are investigating a trespassing incident after the victim of Galeton reported hearing people around the house and on the Pike Township property July 29.