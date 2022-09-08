Crash

Dylan M. Burdick, 18, of Coudersport, escaped injury, but Scott M. Andrews, 45, of Coudersport, and his passengers, two 9-year-old boys, both of Coudersport, suffered suspected minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash on East Second Street, Coudersport Aug. 20. Burdick was traveling east in a 2014 Chevrolet Traverse and Andrews was stopped behind a row of cars in a 2017 Toyota Tundra pick-up truck due to a school bus stop, when Burdick’s vehicle rear-ended the truck, causing disabling damage to his SUV. Burdick was cited for careless driving. All occupants of both vehicles were wearing seat belts.

