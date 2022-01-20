Drug possession/DUI
Robert Rooks, 36, of Galeton was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop on a 2004 Mitsubishi on West Street, Galeton Dec. 16, 2021.
Katherine Helfrich, 26, of Pittsburgh, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop on a 2004 Mazda on Route 6, Ulysses Township Nov. 24, 2021.
A 29-year-old male of Roulette was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop on a Ford Fusion on Route 6, Coudersport Nov. 29, 2021.
Gereon Sholl, 45, of Mount Aetna was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2007 Chevrolet on Dingman Run Road, Eulalia Township Nov. 27, 2021.
Michelle Laird, 28, of Secane was arrested for possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop on a 2016 Ford on East Second Street, Sweden Township Dec. 10, 2021.
Drug possession
Ruth Foth, 23, of Whitesville, N.Y., was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia following a report of a drug overdose at 620 Pleasant St., Ulysses on Jan. 16. Charges will be field in district court.
Criminal trespass
Jacob VanBergen, 22, of Coudersport, was arrested and cited for criminal trespass after police responded to North Baker Hollow Road, Hebron Township Jan. 16.