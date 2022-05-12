Crash
Paula M. Livingston, 63, of Renovo, escaped injury along with a 17-year-old female, a 11-year-old male passenger and Kkye E. Knight, 21, of Horseheads, N.Y., all passengers in her car in a one-vehicle crash on Route 44, Eulalia Township April 7. Livingston was traveling south in a 2014 Kia Soul when a deer entered the roadway and into her path. She was unable to avoid hitting the deer and came to rest off the roadway facing south. The car was towed from the scene. All occupants were wearing their seat belts.
Burglary
Police are investigating a burglary at a camp in Clara Township between Aug. 25, 2021 and April 29. Among the items taken from the residence were a black and brown Kegerator valued at $400, a two sided axe valued at $50, records, $1, VHS, $1, empty keg, $50, law enforcement black and white muzzle loader operating manual, $100, half cord of wood, $200. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport.