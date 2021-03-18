Drug possession
Isaiah Rodreguez, 19, of Brooklyn, N.Y., was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on a 2007 Mazda 6 on Route 6, Ulysses Township Feb. 27.
Rafe Caskey, 19, of Coudersport, was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2008 Dodge Caravan on Route 6, Coudersport Feb. 28. It was determined Caskey was driving under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of a controlled substance.
Found property
Police are looking for the owner of an I-phone valued at $950. The phone was found in front of Cooney’s Hardware Store, 91 Thorn St., Austin, on March 12. It is blue in color with a blue otter box case. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport.
Crashes
Michele A. Mather, 65, of Coudersport, escaped injury but Edward L. Goodenough, 55, of Coudersport, was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Route 872, Keating Township March 9. According to police, A 2020 Ram truck, operated by Goodenough, was traveling north when it collided with a 2009 Kia Sedona operated by Mather, who was pulling it out of a private driveway. Both were wearing seat belts. Mather was ticketed in the crash.