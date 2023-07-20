Crash
Ylin Wu, 23, of Columbus, Ohio, escaped injury as did his passenger, Zihan Zhang, 24, also of Columbus, Ohio, in a one-vehicle crash on Cherry Springs Road, Summit Township July 15. Wu was traveling north in a 2018 Alpha Romeo Giulia when he failed to negotiate a left-hand curve and drove off the road, down a bank and spun 180 degrees. The car then rolled onto its side, causing disabling damage. Both occupants were wearing seatbelts. The car was towed from the scene.
DUI crash
A 24-yearold woman of Roulette was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants after she crashed her 2006 Saturn Vue on Route 6, Eulalia Township June 22.
DUI
William Munter, 76, of Austin, was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2018 Polaris side by side at Reed Run Road, Keating Township July 13.
Burglary
A 25-year-old man of Genesee reported to police that someone had stolen several items from his barn on Reynoldstown Road, Allegany Township between July 8 and July 11. Stolen were a 1990 white and red Yamaha motorcycle and red Bauer Sawzall. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport.
Assault with bodily injury
Brandon Lloyd, 26, of Coudersport was arrested after police were dispatched to a residence on Woodlawn Avenue, Coudersport July 12 for an active domestic incident and that injuries had been sustained. Charges of assault with bodily injury were filed in district court.
Theft of motor vehicle
A 56-year-old man of Genesee reported on July 5 that dirt bike was stolen from a shed located at 143 Shongo Street, Genesee between May 14 and July 4. Stolen was a 2000 red and white Honda CRF50 dirt bike. The investigation is ongoing.
Criminal mischief
Police are investigating an incident of criminal mischief reported on July 5 by a 38-year-old Roulette man.
Megan's Law violations
Ryan Darrell Long, 51, of Shinglehouse, was arrested and charged in district court on June 17 after he failed to register and failed to verify with state police, both required by Megan's Law for sex offenders. An investigation revealed that long had committed various Megan's Law requirements.
Drug possession
James Arms, 31, of East Greenville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on a 2016 Subaru Outback on East Second Street, Sweden Township, Potter County.
Drug possession charges have been filed in district court against an un-named individual(s) after emergency services located controlled substances on the scene at a location on Main Street, Genesee Township July 6.
Found property
Police are looking for the owner of Foster Grant sunglasses case that was found on Route 6, Roulette Township July 5. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport.