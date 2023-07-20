Crash

Ylin Wu, 23, of Columbus, Ohio, escaped injury as did his passenger, Zihan Zhang, 24, also of Columbus, Ohio, in a one-vehicle crash on Cherry Springs Road, Summit Township July 15. Wu was traveling north in a 2018 Alpha Romeo Giulia when he failed to negotiate a left-hand curve and drove off the road, down a bank and spun 180 degrees. The car then rolled onto its side, causing disabling damage. Both occupants were wearing seatbelts. The car was towed from the scene.

