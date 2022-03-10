Drug arrests
Mark Morocko, 56, of Renovo, was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2002 Ford on Route 6, Coudersport on March 2 for possession with intent to deliver an assortment of drugs packaged for sale after police found them in the vehicle.
A 55-year-old Ulysses woman was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2015 Toyota Tacoma on East Second Street, Sweden Township March 1 for driving under the influence of a controlled substance and drug possession. The investigation is on-going.
Tiffany Whitehurst, 33, of Port Allegany, was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2007 Dodge Chrysler on Route 6, Ulysses Township March 4 after police discovered she was in possession of marijuana. Charges are pending.
Theft by deception
Police are looking for a person who went under the name Clifford Smith after someone going by that name transferred $611.30 from the victim’s Northwest Bank accounts into his account on seven different transactions on Feb. 16.