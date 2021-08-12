DUI-alcohol
Kenton Kurtz, 72, of Stewartstown, was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop of a 2020 Subaru on Silver Maple Drive, Portage Township July 14.
DUI-drugs
Justin Kline, 37, of Crafordsville, Ark., was arrested driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop of a Pontiac G6 on West Chestnut Street, Coudersport July 3. It was determined he was in possession of a controlled substance.
An 18-year-old Austin man was arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance following a traffic stop of a 2005 Ford Explorer on Cowley Hill Road, Portage Township July 26. He also was in possession of a controlled substance.
DUI-alcohol and drugs
A 25-year-old Coudersport man was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop of a 1996 Ford Bronco on Old Colesburg Road, Eulalia Township Aug. 5.
Harassment
Gavin Soule, 19, of Genesee, was arrested for allegedly harassing his neighbor on Wintergreen Road, Genesee on Aug. 6.
Drug possession
An 18-year-old Panama City, Fla. man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop on a vehicle on Loucks Mills Road, Pike Township Aug. 8. A small amount of marijuana was seized and charges of possession of drug paraphernalia will also be filed in district court.
Crashes
Raymond E. Haven, 63, of Lewis Run, suffered a suspected serious injury in a one-vehicle crash on North Hollow Road, Allegany Township July 28. Haven was traveling north in a 1998 Freightliner dump truck when he was unable to slow the truck to a safe speed to take a sharp right hand corner. The vehicle overturned on its side as he attempted to negotiate the curve. Haven was wearing a shoulder belt and sustained injury. The truck was disabled in the crash. He was transported to UPMC Cole by Coudersport Volunteer Ambulance Association. He was cited for failing to drive on the right side of the roadway.
There were no injuries reported in a two-vehicle crash on Gold Road, Ulysses Township Aug. 6. Austin W. Dailey, 22, was traveling north at a high rate of speed in a 1993 Silverado with one passenger, Christopher D. Vargas, 22, of Wellsville, N.Y., when he approached a 2014 Honda Crosstour, operated by Tiffany M. Crowe, 40, of Ulysses, and attempted to pass her. While passing, the front right corner of the truck hit the rear left corner. All occupants of both vehicles were wearing seat belts. Dailey was cited in the crash. The truck was towed from the scene, the Honda was driven from the scene.
Assault
A 65-year-old Austin man was the victim of assault at a location on School Street, Austin, Aug. 8. The investigation is continuing.
Harassment-physical contact
Two people were arrested and cited with harassment in district court following a domestic violence incident at a location on Route 6, Roulette Township Aug. 8. The two were a 19-year-old female and a 43-year-old male, both of Port Allegany.
Theft by deception/ ID theft
A 45-year-old Westfield man was the victim of identity theft on Aug. 6 after someone opened a checking account in his name. The investigation is ongoing.