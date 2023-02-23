Burglary
Roger Schaar, 65, of Galeton was arrested for burglary after troopers were dispatched to a residence on West Main Street, Pike Township Jan. 16. Scharr allegedly tried to break into the residence multiple times through the front and back doors. A witness also observed Scharr attempt to break into the residence. Scharr was taken into custody and charged with felony attempted burglary, felony attempted trespass, public drunkenness, and harassment. He was arraigned in district court and bail was set.