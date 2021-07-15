Identity theft
Police are investigating a case of identity theft in which someone filed an unemployment claim falsely for a 73-year-old Genesee man on July 6. The victim was informed by his employer of the false claim when they received the certification forms. Anyone with information relative to this incident is asked to contact state police at Coudersport.
Crash
Shane Blake, 45, of North Bingham, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 6, Coudersport on July 5. Blake was traveling east in a 2018 RAM 2500 pick-up truck when he drove through the westbound lane and over the curb, hitting a tree. The crash caused disabling damage to the truck. Both Blake and his passenger, a 9-year-old female, were wearing seat belts, and no injuries were reported. Blake was cited for failing to drive on the right side of the roadway.
Harassment
Police responded to a report of a domestic violence assault that occurred at an undisclosed location in Pike Township July 8. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport.
An investigation is continuing into a report of a harassment of a a landowner by a known suspect in Ulysses Township, July 10.
Criminal trespass
David Bedelyon, 67, of Ulysses was arrested after he trespassed at private property along Cinder Hill Road, Bingham Township July 10. A non-traffic citation was filed against him.
Dog complaint
Police responded to a complaint of two black labrador retrievers running around the neighborhood jumping on people in Eulalia Township July 10. The dogs were viewed by troopers to be unsecured and not confined to the owner’s property. The dog owner, Jeremy Fish, 51, of Coudersport, was issued a non-traffic citation for not keeping dogs confined according to the dog law.
Scattering rubbish
Police are looking for whoever left a clear plastic trash bag containing empty plastic bottles along the road near 787 Route 6 West, Eulalia Township July 9. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport.