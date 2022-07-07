Crash into house
Police are looking for whoever crashed a vehicle into the porch of a residence at 288 Tennessee Road, Hebron Township after failing to negotiate a left curve on June 10. The unknown vehicle entered the driveway and then accelerated into the porch. The vehicle then reversed back into the driveway and accelerated into the shed. The vehicle then left the driveway and drove north, before it veered off the south side of the road and hit a fence post at 435 Tennessee Road and then fled the scene. The shed and porch sustained major damage. The pole was replaced by Tri-County Rural Electric Cooperative and the fence sustained minor damage. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport.
Crash into tractor
Ivan H. Morgan, 79, of Coudersport, and his passenger, Travis L. Shirk, 51, of New Holland, both suffered minor injuries in a one-vehicle crash on Route 244, Hebron Township June 28. Morgan was driving a 1994 Chevrolet Suburban north when he failed to turn right onto Route 244 and hit a culvert, then a parked tractor, causing the tractor to hit a fence. The Suburban then hit a utility pole where it came to final rest. The passenger was treated at the scene by Shinglehouse Volunteer ambulance crew and Morgan refused medical treatment. The SUV was towed from the scene by the operator. He was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic.
Burglary
Police are investigating a burglary at a residence on Ash Lane, Roulette Township June 22 after an unidentified suspect was in the residence and left the water running on June 22.
Criminal trespass
Joseph T. Reed, 82, of Galeton, was arrested for going onto private property on Cottage Lane, West Branch Township June 20 after he had been told by the owner not to and warned via trespassing signs and purple paint on trees not to trespass.