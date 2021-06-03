Terroristic threats
Police are investigating a report of threats made to students at the Galeton School District by another student May 24. A female student reportedly sent a threatening message via social media while not in school. The investigation continues.
DUI-alcohol
Sean Jordan, 43, of Woodbourne, N.Y. was arrested after police observed him urinating from the driver’s seat of his 2003 Ford Escape while it was parked at the Sheetz parking lot at 208 South Main St., Coudersport May 24. Jordan was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Zachary Paskel, 27, of Boyertown, was arrested following an ATV crash on Pushersiding Road, Bingham Township May 2. It was determined by police that Paskel, who drove to the scene on a separate ATV, was driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Underage drinking
Police are investigating where two juveniles, who were encountered by police on Goodenough Lane, Homer Township May 20, obtained alcoholic beverages, which they had in their possession. The investigation is ongoing.
Concealed carry violation
Jason Caldwell, 47, of Coudersport was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2000 Chevrolet S-10 pick-up truck on East Second Street, Ulysses Township May 17. After it was determined he was illegally carrying a concealed firearm, he was arrested and charges were filed in district court.
ID theft
A 45-year-old Coudersport man was the victim of identity theft when someone filed a fraudulent unemployment claim using his personal information. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport.
Theft
A 35-year-old Coudersport man was the victim of theft after someone took a motorized bike from outside a residence on South Main Street May 23. The blue and white bike was chained to a pole and was valued at $300. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport.