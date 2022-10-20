Criminal trespass
A West Branch Township couple reported that unknown individuals had trespassed on the property in a UTV on Oct. 9. At about 1:26 p.m., a grey UTV with red accents and a red UTV were seen driving on a private driveway. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport.
Theft of vehicle parts
A 73-year-old Shinglehouse man reported that someone had stolen catalytic converters from his vehicles parked at a residence inSharon Township Oct. 12. The potential thief was described as a white male, 5’7” tall, 240 pounds, driving a black Ford Explorer with New York plates, who was seen leaving the scene of the crime. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport.
Police are investigating a report of a catalytic converter stolen from a 1995 Chevrolet S/K 1500 vehicle that was parked at a residence in Sharon Township Oct. 14.