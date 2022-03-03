Crashes
Rodney K. Zimmerman, 26, of Ephrata, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash versus a deer on Route 6, Pike Township Feb. 20. Zimmerman was traveling in a 2017 Ford Escape and was wearing a seat belt.
Chad M. Spencer, 35, of Roulette, escaped injury in a two-vehicle crash on Main Street, Roulette Township Feb. 17. The driver of the other vehicle, Clifford E. Bell, 37, of Roulette, also was uninjured in the crash. Spencer was traveling west in a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado and Bell, also traveling west in a 2014 Ford Fusion, when Spencer attempted to pass and failed to complete the pass safely, striking the Fusion and causing damage to both vehicles. He then fled the scene. Both drivers were wearing seat belts. Spencer was cited for reckless driving.
Cheyanne L. Rupar, 26, of Westfield, escaped injury along with her 4-year-old male passenger in a one-vehicle crash on Route 46, Ulysses Feb. 18. A female infant suffered a suspected minor injury in the crash and was transported to UPMC Cole. Rupar was traveling west in a 2008 Ford Focus, negotiating a left-hand curve in the road when she spun counterclockwise and exited the roadway, hitting an embankment and overturning onto its roof in a grassy area off the road. All occupants were wearing seatbelts or were in child safety seats. Rupar was cited for speeding.
Thefts
Police are investigating a theft of $300 from a 17-year-old victim if Austin on Feb. 11.
A 75-year-old man of Galeton was the victim of a theft by deception on Feb. 23 after he responded to a pop-up ad on his computer indicating there had been a breach of security and he called a supplied phone number, instructed to purchase Visa gift cards and give the information to the individual associated with the number. It was later identified as a scam and the $2,500 in gift cards had been emptied. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport.