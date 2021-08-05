DUI
A 19-year-old Coudersport man was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2005 Jeep Liberty on North East Street, Coudersport July 14. Investigation revealed the driver was driving under the influence of drugs and in possession of drug paraphernalia. The case remains open pending receipt of certified blood test results and filing of charges in district court.
A 45-year-old Galeton man was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2003 Dodge Chrysler SUV on West Main Street, Galeton July 17. Investigation revealed the driver was driving under the influence of both drugs and alcohol. The case remains open pending receipt of certified blood test results and filing of charges in district court.
A 51-year-old Ulysses woman was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2008 Dodge Charger on Route 49, Harrison Township July 31. Investigation revealed the operator was driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
Drug possession
David Botto, 61, of Folcroft, was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck on Route 6, Sweden Township July 28. Investigation revealed the driver was in possession of a controlled substance. Charges were filed in district court.
Jordyn Neihart, 26, of Enola, was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2004 Nissan Maxima on East 2nd Street, Sweden Township on July 30. Investigation revealed that the front seat passenger was in possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia. Charges were filed in district court.
Tonya Green, 37, of Galeton was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after police made contact with her for an unrelated incident on July 27. Charges were filed in district court.
Assault with a weapon
A 32-year-old man from Genesee was arrested and charged for harassment with a weapon after police were dispatched to an active domestic incident on Grover Hollow Road, Genesee Township July 28. The arrestee was arraigned and remanded to the Potter County Jail.
Criminal trespass
A 40-year-old man from Manheim reported trespassing at a location on Kibble Hill Road, Harrison Township July 31. It was found that unknown actors had trespassed and discarded waste on the victim’s posted property within the last several months. The investigation is ongoing.
Police are investigating a trespassing incident that was reported on Wharton Road, Wharton Township July 30.