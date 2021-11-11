Harassment
Two teenage males of Port Allegany were arrested for harassment following an incident at 472 Sartwell Creek Road, Roulette Township Nov. 3. Charges were filed in district court.
Drug possession
Kevin Spencer, 50, of Jamestown, N.Y., was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and possession of drugs following a traffic stop on a 2014 Honda Accord on North Main Street and Old Colesburg Road, Coudersport Sept. 26.
Crashes
Andrew J. Good, 29, of Elizabethtown, and his passenger, Troy J. Eichenlaub of Mifflinburg, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Gold Road, Allegany Township Nov. 5. Good was traveling south in a 2005 GMC Sierra pick-up truck when a deer ran into the roadway into his path. The crash caused disabling damage. Both occupants of the truck were wearing seat belts and were not transported to any medical facility.
Kyle Norek, 33, of Portville, N.Y., escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 49, Allegany Township Nov. 1. Norek was traveling east in a 2021 Ford F450 pick-up truck when a deer ran into the roadway into his path. The crash caused disabling damage to the truck which was towed from the scene. Norek was wearing a seat belt and was not transported to any medical facility.
DUI-alcohol
Tye Learn, 24, of Shinglehouse, was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2017 Chevrolet on West Honeoye Street and North Oswayo Street, Shinglehouse Sept. 26.