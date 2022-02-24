Drug possession
An 18-year-old Wellsboro woman was arrested after she was found to be in possession of drugs following a traffic stop on East 2nd Street, Sweden Township Feb. 18.
Crashes
Eric J. Barnhart, 30, of Shinglehouse, suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 44, Hebron Township Feb. 19. Barnhart was traveling north in a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu when rounded a corner and lost control on the ice. He hit an embankment, and crossed the road, hitting a culvert. He was wearing a seat belt. The car was towed from the scene.
Harassment
A 37-year-old woman of Ulysses was found to be the victim in a domestic altercation at a residence on Harrison Fox Hill Road, Ulysses Township, Feb. 20 after police were dispatched to conduct a welfare check.