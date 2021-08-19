Hit and run
Michael J. Carinci, 43, of Port Allegany, suffered a suspected injury of unknown severity in a one-vehicle crash on Route 155, Keating Township Aug. 14. Carinci was traveling north in a 2012 Ford F-150 XLT pick-up truck when the truck traveled off the right side of the roadway while negotiating a left hand curve in the roadway. The truck then traveled up an embankment and overturned, rolling counterclockwise. The truck sustained disabling damage and was towed after being located away from the scene. Moderate injuries were reported by the driver, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, but he was not transported to any medical facility. He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death or injury.
Dog law violation
Joshua Levin, 43, of Genesee, was cited for a dog law violation after police found he did not properly restrain his dog at 2905 Gold Road, Genesee Township Aug. 14.
Burglary
Police are investigating a report of a large sum of U.S. currency that was removed from a safe along with two collectible coins at a residence on Commercial Street, Genesee Township Aug. 12. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police.
Criminal trespass
Police are investigating into a report of someone trespassing on private property at 661 West Branch Road, West Branch Township Aug. 10. Trail camera footage of the actor was obtained.
DUI-drugs
A 46-year-old Coudersport woman was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop of a 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt on Route 6, Ulysses Township Aug. 10.