Burglary
J. Rositzke, 35, of Wellsville, N.Y., was arrested and a second suspect left the scene of a burglary in progress at 4719 Route 49, Harrison Township May 5. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport.
Police are investigating an alleged burglary in Shinglehouse on May 4. Reportedly taken from the home on Plank Road were a four-wheeler battery, fish finder, T-wrenches, boat batteries and needle nose pliers with a total approximate value of $405. Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Coudersport at 814-274-8690.
Crash
Charles A. Tameris, 48, of Wellsboro, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 44, Hebron Township May 9. Tameris was traveling north in a 2007 Dodge Caravan when he hit standing water in the road on a left hand curve while driving at an unsafe speed. The van went into a ditch and hit a tree, then rolled onto its roof. The van sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene. Tameris was wearing a seat belt and refused treatment by Coudersport Volunteer Ambulance Association personnel. He was cited for speeding.
Theft of motor vehicle
Police are looking for whoever took a black and gold 1998 Chevrolet S-10 pick-up truck from a 64-year-old Harrison Valley man on May 3. The truck was stolen from the victim’s driveway on 2nd Street, Harrison Township and fled in an unknown direction. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport.
A red 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 pickup truck with PA registration MG9013L was reportedly stolen from Bingham Center Road, Bingham Township (Genesee) sometime on May 5 or 6 by an unknown person who fled in an unknown direction. The vehicle has no tailgate, a Backrack headache rack behind the cab and lights in the grill and on top of the headache rack. Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Coudersport at 814-274-8690.
Theft by deception
A 69-year-old Westfield woman was the victim of theft by deception when someone filed a fraudulent unemployment claim for $198 in her name on April 30. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport.
Theft
Police are looking for whoever took a black plastic garbage bin valued at $10 from the residence of a 67-year-old Coudersport woman on April 27. Police said the garbage bin was taken from the victim’s back porch at 14 Angel Lane, Sweden Township. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport.
Harassment
Potter County Children and Youth Services contacted police on April 27 about a possible case of child harassment on Brizzie Hollow Road, Oswayo Township. The case is under investigation.
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Drug paraphernalia was allegedly discovered by state police at a residence at 4719 Route 49, Harrison Township May 5 while police were there regarding a burglary dispatch. The case remains open pending further investigation.
Criminal mischief
Police are looking for whoever damaged a motor boat at a residence on Plank Road, Sharon Township between May 7 and May 8. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport.