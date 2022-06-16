Theft
A carved wooden bear statue was reported stolen from a residence on Telescope Road, Ulysses Township May 5. Police have identified a suspect and charges are pending.
Burglary
Police are investigating a burglary at a residence on Route 49, Harrison Township in which the suspect entered the residence and left articles of clothing on the front porch. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport.
Crashes
A tractor trailer turning too wide damaged a car stopped at an intersection on Bridge Street, Galeton June 11. David E. Crawford, 35, of Bradford, was making a right turn onto Bridge Street in a 2008 Western Star 4900 EWX when he took the turn too wide and made contact with the left front bumper of a 2021 Ford Explorer operated by William M. Yoder, 38, of Galeton that was stopped in the northbound lane of Bridge Street. The Explorer was towed from the scene. Both drivers were wearing seat belts and there were no injuries reported.