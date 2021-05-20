Found property
Police report they are in possession of a blue Apple iPhone 11 Pro that was found in front of Cooney’s Hardware in Coudersport on March 12. The phone, which has a blue otter box case, is valued at $950. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport.
Burglary
An 83-year-old Mills woman was the victim of burglary after someone entered her residence on Marsh Creek Road, Harrison Township and took several items, including a fanny pack containing an unknown amount of currency, two NW Savings Bank cards, a credit card, a Pennsylvania driver’s license, and Medicaid insurance cards. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport.
Crash
Corey M. Thompson, 22, of Shinglehouse, suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 872, Homer Township May 9 after he lost control of the 2016 Ram 1500 pick-up truck he was operating. Thompson was traveling north when he drove through standing water on the roadway and veered onto an embankment along the east side of the road, overturned and came to rest in the northbound lane of travel on the passenger side. He was wearing a seatbelt and refused transport to a medical facility by Coudersport Fire Department ambulance personnel. The truck sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene.
DUI
A 27-year-old Greenville man was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop of a 2006 Ford on Route 155, Keating Township, April 10.
Theft by deception
A 31-year-old Oswayo man was the victim of identity theft at a location on School Street, Oswayo borough between March 1 and May 16. The investigation is ongoing.
Scattering rubbish
Police are looking for whoever left trash behind at a campsite at Austin Campground, Austin May 15. The investigation is ongoing.