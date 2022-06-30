Firearm incident
Police are investigating an incident at 954 North Hollow Road, Sweden Township that occurred between June 18 and June 26. A 50-year-old Coudersport resident reported that someone had shot a bullet hole in the door of a barn near his residence. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport.
DUI
Stanley Cwiklinski IV, 38, of Whitesville, was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants during a traffic enforcement stop on a 2016 Chevrolet on Route 449, Genesee May 22. The driver was determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance.
Drug possession
Courtney Gross, 28, of Whitesville, was arrested for possession of drugs and related paraphernalia during a traffic control stop on Main Street, Genesee Township May 22. She was charged in district court.
Harassment
Two people were charged with harassment following a verbal argument that escalated into a shoving match on June 21 on Howard Drive in Eulalia Township.