Endangering welfare of children
Police are investigating a report from Potter County Children and Youth concerning two young children of Austin borough not getting the proper dental care they need for more than one year, between Nov. 12, 202 and Feb. 15, 2022.
Crashes
Christian VanSickles, 20, of Port Allegany, and a passenger in the vehicle, Dale R. Welshans, 63, of Coudersport, escaped injury in a two-vehicle crash on Route 6, Ulysses Township March 11. VanSickles was traveling east in a 2000 Toyota 4-Runner when it turned into the path of a 2016 Dodge Dart traveling west, operated by Amanda R. Roster, 34, of Galeton, with a 16-year-old female passenger. Neither was injured in the crash. All occupants of both vehicles were wearing seat belts. VanSickles was cited for violating traffic law concerning vehicles turning left.
Hunter J. Wilson, 19, of Shinglehouse, suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 44, Hebron Township March 9. Wilson was traveling north in a 2007 Ford Ranger when he lost control of the truck and went off the south side of the road and hit a tree where it came to rest. Wilson was transported to UPMC-Cole by Coudersport Volunteer Ambulance and the truck was towed from the scene. Wilson was cited for no inspection sticker.