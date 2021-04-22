Forgery
A 49-year-old Genesee woman was the victim of forgery when someone used her Social Security number to obtain unemployment benefits between March 15 and April 19. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport at 814-274-8690.
Theft by deception
A 57-year-old Galeton man was the victim of identity theft when a fraudulent unemployment claim was made in his name March 7. The investigation is ongoing.
A 50-year-old Westfield man was the victim of theft by deception when someone claimed unemployment benefits using his personal information between Nov. 1, 2020 and April 12. The investigation is on-going.
Drug possession
Aidan Locke, 19, of Galeton, was arrested for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop of a 2007 Chevrolet Aveo on West Main Street Galeton April 14. Charges will be filed in district court.
Theft of motor vehicle
A 49-year-old Shinglehouse woman was the victim of theft of a motor vehicle when someone took a 2008 Nissan Altima from a location on Fairground Road, Sharon Township April 18. The vehicle was black and dark gray with Pennsylvania registration of KXD-2094 with a 3/22 inspection sticker, and had a dent above the passenger side tail light and paint chipping on the hood. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersrport at 814-274-8690.
Crashes
Nicholas M. White, 42, of Washington, Pa., escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on First Fork Road, Sylvania Township April 18. White was traveling north in a 2017 Ford F-150 XLT when he drove off the roadway and hit a PennDOT sign, and then drove into a ditch. The truck then flipped over onto its right side. White fled the scene without reporting the crash. He was cited for speeding.
A 36-year-old Dauphin man was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants after he crashed his car on Wharton Road, Wharton Township April 16, and then fled the scene. Charges are pending completion of the investigation.
Harassment
Kevin Fox, 49, of Austin, was arrested for harassment April 12 following a domestic incident at a location on Oak Street, Austin April 12. He was charged following an investigation into the reported assault with harassment and resisting arrest.
Burglary
Police are searching for whoever entered a residence at 226 Niles Hill Road, Eulalia Township between Nov. 26, 2020 and March 20, and took items of valued, including a 120 PSI Craftsman air compressor. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport at 814-274-8690.