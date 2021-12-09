Harassment
Ronald Silsby, 67, of Genesee, was arrested for harassment following an incident at a location on Pump Station Road, Genesee Township Dec. 4. Silsby allegedly had unwanted physical contact with the victim, a 22-year-old male from Ulysses.
Criminal mischief
A 44-year-old man from Coudersport reported someone had thrown eggs at his 2017 Toyota Tundra and 2016 GMC Acadia during the night of Nov. 28, and as they left the property, removed the mailbox from the post it was attached to and took it with them. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport.
Crashes
Damin L. Parris, 47, of Smethport, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 49, Ulysses Township Nov. 19. Parris was traveling east in a 2020 Kenworth T880 tractor-trailer when on a slight downhill grade, he lost traction on the snow covered roadway and traveled off the north side of the roadway and went down an embankment where it overturned onto the driver’s side, causing disabling damage. Parris was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. He declined medical treatment at the scene.
Dannielle M. Tinder, 40, of Genesee escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Hickox Ulysses Road, Genesee Nov. 28. Tinder was traveling north in a 2008 Buick Lacrosse when she lost control on the snow and ice covered roadway and traveled off the road, hitting a culvert, where it came to rest. Two passengers in the car, Anita D. Hitchcock, 38 and an 8-year-old female, were also not injured. All were wearing seat belts. The car sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene.
Burglary
Several items were taken in a burglary at a home workshop in Eulala Township between Nov. 1 and Nov. 28. Stolen from the 36-year-old male victim were tools and other items with a total value of about $320. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport.