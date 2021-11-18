Crash
Neal W. Pritchard, 63, of Corning, N.Y., escaped injury in a two-vehicle crash on Route 49, Harrison Township Oct. 27. The second driver, Gina N. Nagle, 49, of Westfield, suffered a suspected minor injury in the crash. Both vehicles were traveling west, Pritchard in a 2008 Toyota Prius and Nagle in a 2010 Toyota Camry when the Prius slowed near the intersection with Dennis Hill Road. The Camry then attempted to pass the Prius, when the Prius immediately signaled a left turn and abruptly turned into the Camry, pushing it into a culvert. Both vehicles sustained moderate damage. Both drivers were wearing seat belts and were not transported to any medical facilities.
DUI
Mindy Ruth, 42, of Cross Fork, was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2017 Jeep Cherokee on Chestnut Street and Cross Fork Creek Road, Stewardson Township Nov. 13. Further investigation determined the driver was driving under the influence of intoxicants. Charges are pending blood test results.
Julieann Coogan, 50, of Westfield, was arrested after she troopers responded to a crash of a 2005 Buick Rendevous on Forks Road, Hector Township Nov. 8. Troopers determined that no crash had occurred and Coogan was driving under the influece of intoxicants. Charges are pending blood test results.
Edible overdose
Police were dispatched along with Galeton Ambulance, Coudersport ALS and Germania Fire Company for a reported overdose at Cherry Spring State Park, West Branch Township on Nov. 9 for a report of an overdose. The person had taken 5-6 THC edibles and then became sick.
Drug possession
Christopher Murray, 61, of Jamestown, N.Y., a passenger in a vehicle, was arrested for possession of drugs following a traffic stop on a 2014 Honda Accord on North Main Street and Old Colesburg Road, Coudersport Sept. 26.