Harassment
A 15-year-old boy of Westfield was the victim of harassment with physical contact at a residence on Simonds Hill Road, Hector Township March 9. The case remains open pending further investigation.
A 17-year-old male of Shinglehouse was arrested for harassment after police were dispatched to 10 Old Ceres Road, Shinglehouse March 8 for a report of harassment of a 44-year-old female of Shinglehouse. The teen was cited for harassment and criminal mischief in district court.
Theft
A 17-year-old male of Genesee was the victim of theft after his phone was hacked and $281 was transferred from his Venmo account on March 5. The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport.
A 39-year-old male of Summit Township was the victim of theft when an unknown person fraudulently used a debit card in the victim’s name, withdrawing $509 from the victim’s account on March 15. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport.
Crash
Neither driver was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Second Street, Harrison Township March 17. Richard G. Sharp, 72, of Ulysses, was leaving the Dandy Parking lot in a 2014 Ford Focus, attempting to travel north on Whites Corners Road, when he pulled out too wide and hit a 2015 Ram pick-up truck operated by Elizabeth K. Martin, 31, of Harrison Valley, traveling south on Whites Corners Road. Both drivers were wearing seat belts and there were no injuries. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. Sharp was cited for failing to drive on the right side of the roadway and Martin was ticketed for no inspection sticker.