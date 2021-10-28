DUI
A 47-year-old female of Ulysses was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2011 Chevrolet on East Second and Seventh streets, Coudersport Sept. 6.
DUI/Endangering child
Police located a 2015 Ford Fusion that had been involved in a traffic accident on Route 6 West and Peet Street, Coudersport and the driver was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Underage drinking
An 18-year-old man of Genesee was arrested for underage drinking at an underage party at 142 Dogtown Road, Genesee Township Oct. 22. He was cited for underage drinking.
Theft
A 28-year-old male of Ulysses reported a theft in which a known actor had made an unauthorized transaction with his debit card via Facebook for $800. The investigation is ongoing.
A 40-year-old man of Genesee reported that someone had received an unemployment check using the victim’s information on Oct. 22. The investigation is on-going.
A 66-year-old woman of Coudersport reported that someone had used her bank card information for an unauthorized transaction to purchase $130 worth of items from Wal-Mart online on Oct. 22. The investigation is on-going.
A 39-year-old Galeton woman was the victim of theft after someone entered her residence on Route 6 West, Pike Township and took $400 in cash from a tabletop. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport.
Harassment
Four people, ranging in age from infant to 23, from Elizabethtown, Manheim and Roulette, were victims of harassment when an assault was reported at Allegheny River Campground, Roulette Township Oct. 8. Charges are pending against multiple individuals regarding this incident.
Assault
William Lyons, 28, of Shinglehouse was arrested following a domestic violence incident at Eleven Mile Road, Oswayo Township Oct. 20. He was charged in district court and placed in Potter County Jail.
Drug possession
Kari Stump, 33, of Linden, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop on a 2003 Mitsubishi on Edercrest Road and Westminster Drive, Loyalshock Township on Sept. 18.
DUI-drugs
Stephen Simcox, 27, of Montgomery was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2012 Chevrolet on Third and Walnut streets in Williamsport Sept. 19.