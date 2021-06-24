DUI-drugs
Brian Kio, 18, of Cuba, N.Y., was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 1993 Ford F-150 XLT pick-up truck on Block Cinder Hill Road, Bingham Township May 15. Charges for filed in district court.
Criminal mischief
A 46-year-old Whitesville, N.Y. man was the victim of burglary when someone damaged an exterior door at his seasonal residence on Wintergreen Road, Genesee Township between May 29 and May 31. The door was valued at $200. Anyone with in formation is asked to contact state police at Coudersport.
Theft
A 63-year-old Lock Haven woman was the victim of theft when someone removed 40-50 barn boards from the exterior walls of a barn at 1516 Germania Road, Abbott Township, between May 11 and June 11. The value of the stolen boards is $600. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport.
A 72-year-old Austin man was the victim of identity theft when he reported that someone had opened an unemployment claim in his name on June 18. The investigation is ongoing.
A 57-year-old Galeton man was the victim of theft when he rpeorted someone took lumber from a torn down shed on Crippen Run Road, West Branch Township, during the night of June 5. The investigation is ongoing.
Harassment
Two people who were involved in a domestic incident were arrested and cited by police after they responded to a report of an inactive domestic at 188 West Main St., Galeton, June 19. Cited in the incident were Daron Butcavage, 27, and Serena Unser, 27, both of Galeton.