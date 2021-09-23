Checkpoint arrests
Police report three individuals were arrested during stops at a regulatory traffic checkpoint on Route 6 near Denton Hill State Park, Ulysses Township Sept. 15. Two individuals were arrested for possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, and one for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
DUI
John Welsh, 79, of Coudersport, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop of a pickup truck on East Second Street, Coudersport on Sept. 3.
Crash
Henry F. Stiles, 66, of Lawrenceville, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Gas Well Road, Keating Township Sept. 13. Stiles was traveling south in a 2018 Ford F550 when the truck went off the road and hit a tree, sustaining disabling front end damage. Stiles was wearing a seat belt.
Harassment
Donald Hoffman, 58, of Coudersport, was arrested for harassment at a location on Fourth Street, Coudersport on Sept. 17. Upon investigation, it was found that Hoffman had threatened a 43-year-old female victim, also of Coudersport. Charges were filed in district court.
Colby Robbins, 20, of Harrison Valley, was arrested for harassment following a domestic dispute on West Main Street, Harrison Township Sept. 11. An argument between Robbins and the 21-year-old female victim had turned physical, police said, and Robbins was charged with harassment.
Drug possession
Keith Balmer, 52, of Sabinsville, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia following a traffic stop of a 2015 Jeep Compass on Route 49, Harrison Township Sept. 17. Charges were filed in district court.
Kristin Taranto, 38, of Hastings, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop of a 2004 Chevrolet on Route 6, Coudersport, Aug. 2.
Burglary
Police are looking for whoever burglarized a residence on Ferds Road, Sweden Township between Sept. 10 and Sept. 15. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport.