DUI-drugs
A 49-year-old Smethport woman was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2005 Kia Sorento on Route 44, Sharon Township, April 27. The investigation is continuing.
Drug possession
A 27-year-old Port Allegany woman was arrested for possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop on Route 6, Eulalia Township April 8.
Criminal trespass
Police are investigating a report of trespassing by an unknown person at a residence on Canada Hollow Road, Sharon Township between Jan. 1 and Jan. 31. The investigation is ongoing.
Rape
Police are investigating a report of a rape of a 20-year-old male from Newtown at a location on Kinney Road, Genesee Township between Jan. 1, 2001 and Dec. 31, 2003.