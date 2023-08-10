Theft
Police are looking for whoever stole several items from a 52-year-old male of Galeton on July 27.
Taken were a silver Falcon by Taurus valued at $150, a Ruger handgun with a wooden grip valued at $200, a weapon valued at $300, and a firearm valued at $300. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport.
DUI
A 62-year-old Oswayo, N.Y. man was arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance following a traffic stop on a 2011 Toyota on Route 244 July 22. The investigation remains ongoing.
Carrying concealed firearm
Richard Austin, 34, of Newcastle, Del., was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee on East Second Street, Sweden Township June 1. He was found to be carrying a pistol without a license and charges were filed in district court.
Dog law violation
The owner of a dog was cited for failing to obey dog law after his dog bit a 14-year-old boy at 48 North Street, Roulette Township Aug. 1. The victim was treated for minor injuries.