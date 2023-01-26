Crashes

Jamie R. Smith Cisneros, 32, of Coudersport, suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on Town Line Road, Eulalia Township Jan. 13. Cisneros was traveling west in a 2007 Jeep Liberty when the vehicle left the roadway on a left-hand curve and entered loose gravel on the shoulder of the road. The vehicle continued into an embankment and rolled twice, then slid about 25 feet before coming to rest. Cisneros was not wearing a seat belt. He was cited for speeding.

