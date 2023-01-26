Crashes
Jamie R. Smith Cisneros, 32, of Coudersport, suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on Town Line Road, Eulalia Township Jan. 13. Cisneros was traveling west in a 2007 Jeep Liberty when the vehicle left the roadway on a left-hand curve and entered loose gravel on the shoulder of the road. The vehicle continued into an embankment and rolled twice, then slid about 25 feet before coming to rest. Cisneros was not wearing a seat belt. He was cited for speeding.
Billie J. Sheehy, 44, of Coudersport, suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 44, Eulalia Township Jan. 1. Sheehy was traveling east in a 2008 Cadillac when he failed to keep the car on the roadway and hit a guide rail, spinning around. Sheehy continued to drive about a half mile before the car became disabled. He was not wearing a seat belt. He was cited for no registration.
Harassment
A 30-year-old man of Coudersport was arrested for harassment after a verbal altercation with a 21-year-old female of Henderson, Md. became physical and he allegedly shoved and hit the victim in the collar bone area at a residence on Ferds Drive, Sweden Township Jan. 18. He was cited for harassment in district court.
Assault
A 25-year-old Bingham Township woman was the victim of a domestic incident that occurred between Jan. 2 and Jan. 13 at a residence on Bingham Center Road, Bingham Township. The investigation is ongoing.
Police are investigating a report of abuse of a child at a residence on West Branch Road, West Branch Township Jan. 6.
Matthew Barnes, 44, of Westfield, was arrested for simple assault and harassment after he allegedly hit the 26-year-old male victim several times with a closed fist during an altercation at a residence on Carr Hill Road, Hector Township Jan. 12. Charges of simple assault and harassment were filed in district court.
Tobacco use in school
A 17-year-old male of Emporium was cited for possession and/or use of tobacco products in school at 138 Costello Avenue in Austin borough Jan. 18.