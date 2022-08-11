DUI
Anthony Childs, 29, of Hidsdale, N.Y., was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 1999 Jeep Cherokee on Route 6, Pike Township June 23. Police found that he was impaired and possessed marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Richard Earle, 29, of Austin, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2002 GMC truck on Route 607, Austin Borough June 11.
Harassment
Francis McGarvey, 66, of Shinglehouse, was arrested and charged after police said he hit a staff member at UPMC Cole, East Second Street, Eulalia Township July 26. He was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, disorderly conduct, and harassment in district court.
Courtney Buentello, 24, of Ulysses, was arrested for harassment after police responded to 414 North Street, Ulysses for a report of harassment July 31.
Two people were arrested for harassment following an incident at the Genesee Park, Genesee Aug. 5. Amy Butler, 45 of Danville, N.Y. and Bradley Clark, 39, of Wellsville, N.Y., were both arrested.
State police are investigating a report of child abuse in Roulette Township Aug. 4.
State police are investigating a report of harassment at a residence on East Main St., Harrison Township Aug. 7.
Terroristic threats
Gerlad Morral, 60, of Galeton, was arrested for making terroristic threats against four people from Pennsylvania and New Jersey at 127 Alpine Lane, West Branch Township Aug. 4. Police responded to a report of a BB gun being fired at a garage. Further investigation concluded Morral was intentionally firing BBs into his neighbor’s garage while the victims were having a gathering inside. He was charged with four counts of simple assault, four counts of harassment, four counts of making terroristic threats, one county of stalking and two counts of disorderly conduct in district court.
PFA violation
A 26-year-old man from Tioga was arrested and charged with a violation of a protection from abuse order at a residence at Whites Corners Road, Harrison Township Aug. 3.