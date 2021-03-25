Drug possession
Daniel Castro Ocasio, 38, of Philadelphia was arrested for possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop of a 2015 Ford Fusion on East Second Street, Sweden Township March 8. Police noticed an odor of marijuana was present during the stop it was discovered the passenger was in possession of marijuana. Charges are pending.
Terroristic threats
Police are investigating a report of terroristic threats made at the Catalus Building, 1251 Route 6 West, Pike Township March 8.
Harassment with physical contact
Police responded to a report by the county department of Children and Youth about an incident of alleged child abuse of a 13-year-old male of Eldred between Nov. 1 and Nov. 30 in Homer Township. The investigation is continuing.
Pornography/obscene material or acts
Police are investigation a known juvenile who allegedly exhibited explicit images through a video chatting website at a location in Eulalia Township on March 16. The investigation is ongoing.