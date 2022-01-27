Crashes
Charles A. Pittsinger, 43, of Ebensburg, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Crippen Run Road, West Branch Township Jan. 23. Pittsinger was traveling east in a 2020 Ram 1500 pick-up truck when he failed to negotiate a right-hand turn onto Paul Hollow Road and exited the roadway, hitting an embankment. The truck overturned onto its driver’s side on the embankment. Pittsinger was not wearing a seat belt. The truck was towed from the scene.
Taylor M. Stone, 28, of Troupsburg, N.Y., escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on South Street, Ulysses Jan. 24. Stone was traveling east in a 1993 Ford F250 Supercab when the truck exited the roadway and drove onto the left shoulder hitting a ditch. The truck then hit a fence and spun out on the roadway. Stone was wearing a seat belt and was cited for speeding. The truck was towed from the scene.
Skylar B. Williams, 30, of Genesee, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Hickox Ulysses Road, Bingham Township Jan. 23. Williams was traveling north in a 2008 Toyota Yaris when he lost control of the car and slid into a snowbank. The car then hit a guiderail, bounced off and hit another snowbank, becoming disabled. Williams was wearing a seat belt. The car was towed from the scene.
A 17-year-old girl of Genesee suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on Genesee Mills Road, Bingham Township Jan. 5. The driver was traveling west in a 2014 Buick Regal when she became distracted and drove off the roadway. The car hit a bank and was disabled. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was not transported to any medical facility.
DUI crash
Eric Tampuu, 45, of Roulette, was arrested after he was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Route 6 Jan. 16. Tampuu was driving a 2001 Yamaha motorcycle. He was fund to be at fault for the crash and was driving under the influence of alcohol. He was charged in district court.
Drug possession
Christopher French-Lawson, 29, of Bolivar, N.Y., was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence of a controlled substance following a traffic stop on a 2020 GMC on Dodge Road, Oswayo Township Nov. 34, 2021. He was found to be in possession of a large amount of marijuana. Charges were filed in district court.
Criminal trespass
Police are looking at whoever painted “Quit or die” on the snow outside a structure on Rausch Road, Abbott Township between Jan. 19 and Jan. 20. Any information regarding this incident should be reported to state police at Coudersport.
DUI
Joseph Eckert, 61, of Gaines, was arrested for driving under the influence following a traffic stop on Sherman Street, Galeton Nov. 27, 2021. Charges were filed in district court.
Burglary
Police are looking for whoever broke into a residence at 86 Gas Company Lane, Sharon Township between Oct. 1, 2021 and Jan. 23, attempting to force entry through two different doors and breaking several glass windows. Total damage was reported at $100 and value of items stolen at $200. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport.