Assault
Police are investigating a report of aggravated assault of a two-month-old baby girl on Aug. 9, 2020 at a residence on Grover Hollow Road, Genesee Township. The accused is a known 31-year-old male. Potter County Children and Youth Services referred an allegation of child abuse to police. On April 4, an arrest warrant was obtained through district court in Shinglehouse. The accused is charged with aggravated assault, a felony, endangering the welfare of children, a felony and recklessly endangering another person, a misdemeanor.
Theft of motor vehicle
Police are investigating the theft of a 2009 Hyundai Accent from a 68-year-old Austin man on April 30. There is one identified suspect involved in the incident.
Crashes
Three teens all suffered suspected minor injuries in a one-vehicle crash on Route 244, Hebron Township, April 19. The driver, a 17-year-old female of Oswayo Township was traveling east in a 2005 Ford F-150XLT with the other two teens, a 17-year-old male of Shinglehouse and a 15-year-old male of Oswayo, when the vehicle’s rear passenger side tire went off the road onto loose gravel while she was negotiating a left-hand curve in the road. The driver over-corrected and the truck hit an embankment, rolling over onto the driver’s side and sliding about 100 feet. All three were transported via Coudersport Volunteer Ambulance to UPMC Cole with suspected minor injuries. They were all wearing seat belts.
Colby D. Thomas, 28, of Genesee, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Pushersiding Road, Ulysses Township April 21. Thomas was traveling south in a 2013 General Motors Terrain when he swerved to avoid hitting a deer in the road and drove into a ditch. The vehicle then hit two large fence posts and a culvert. The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene after the crash was called in by a passer-by. Thomas left the scene and did not report the accident. He was cited for failing to notify the accident to police.
Gabrielle E. Meyers, 19, of Bangor, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Brookland Road, Ulysses Township April 11. Meyers was traveling north in a 2019 Subaru Legacy when she became distracted and drove off the roadway, hitting a guiderail on the east side of the road. The car was disabled in the crash. Meyers, who was wearing a seat belt, was not injured. She was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants.