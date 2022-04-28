Theft
A 35-year-old Port Allegany woman reported that a firearm had been stolen from a building at 25 Summit Street, Austin Borough April 20. The Bersa Piccola made by Industria Argentia brand rifles is black and pink in color. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport.
Harassment
A 28-year-old male of Westfield and another person were issued citations for harassment after police responded to an active domestic incident at a location on Route 6 east, Pike Township. Two individuals were involved in an argument that became physical. Neither party was injured, and both were cited.