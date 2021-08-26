DUI alcohol
Christopher Houghtaling, 43, of Roulette, was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2002 Ram 2500 pick-up truck on Kim Hill Road, Roulette Township Aug. 17. Charges are pending blood test results.
Benjamin Riddle, 37, of Rush, Ken., was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2004 GMC Canyon on Route 6, Coudersport July 23.
Crashes
Police are looking for the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck that fled the scene following a crash on Watson Road, Sweden Township Aug. 12. The unknown driver hit a 2019 Ford F-350 pick-up truck that was entering Watson Road turning left, causing minor damage. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport.
Scott D. Bruzzi, 69, of Coudersport, was injured in a one-vehicle crash on Niles Hill Road, Eulalia Township Aug. 20. Bruzzi was traveling north in a 1992 Dodge Caravan when the van’s seat controls failed causing the operator to lose control of the vehicle. The van went off the west side of the road and hit a tree. Bruzzi was wearing a restraint, and was trasnported to UPMC Cole by the Coudersport Volunteer Ambulance Association for treatment of minor injuries.
Terroristic threats
A 20-year-old male from Salamanca, N.Y. was arrested for making terroristic threats following a domestic violence incident at a location on Route 6, Roulette Township Aug. 11. The arrestee was charged in district court.
Erich Petsch, 56, of Ulysses, was arrested for making terroristic threats following a domestic incident at 749 Northern Potter Road, Bingham Township Aug. 3.
Criminal mischief
A 39-year-old Genesee woman reported that someone had damaged her mailbox along Gold Road, Genesee Township Aug. 14. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport.
Harassment
Two people were arrested for harassment following a domestic incident at an East Second Street location, Eulalia Township Aug. 17. The two, a 36-year-old male and a 42-year-old female, were both cited for harassment in district court.
A 22-year-old woman from Westfield reported that Aug. 15, she had been the victim of harassment at a location on Wright Road, Hector Township. The investigation is ongoing.
Found property
A New York State registration plate was turned in to the state police barracks at Coudersport that was found on Horse Run Road, Sharon Township Aug. 21. The registration plate number is 32434NB. Attempts will be made to contact the owner.