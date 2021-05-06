Drug possession
A 27-year-old McKees Rocks woman was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu on Route 6, Keating Township April 23. After further investigation, police found the driver to be in driving under the influence of intoxicants. Charges are pending blood test results.
Dylan Neely, 21, of Carnegie, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and related paraphernalia following a traffic stop on a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer on East Main Street, Mount Jewett April 24. Charges are pending blood test results.
Douglas Blint, 29, of Kane, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and related paraphernalia following a traffic stop on a 1999 BMW 3231 on Janeway Street, Kane. Charges will be filed in district court.
Strangulation
William Gummo, 54, of Eldred and Earl Knight, 57, of Mt. Jewett, were both arrested following a physical altercation when police were dispatched to an alleged domestic incident at a residence at 68 Main Street, Mt. Jewett April 28. Charges are being filed in district court.
Indecent assault
Police are investigating a report of an indecent assault at a location in Mt. Jewett April 27.
Statutory rape/ sexual assault
Police are investigating a report of a possible statutory rape on April 29 between Jan. 1 and April 29.
Crashes
Peter B. Fuller, 56, of Kane, suffered a suspected serious injury in a one-vehicle crash on Burning Well Road, Wetmore Township May 1. Fuller was traveling north in a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck when the truck traveled into the southbound lane and hit a tree, sustaining disabling damage. Fuller was transported to UPMC Hamot by EmergyCare ambulance and later flown to an area hospital. The truck was towed from the scene. Fuller was not wearing a seat belt.
Regina H. Freeman, 78, of Bradford, suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 646, Keating Township April 21. Freeman was traveling north in a 2015 Toyota 4-Runner when she lost control of the vehicle on a right hand curve in the roadway and hit a tree causing disabling damage to the vehicle. Freeman, who was wearing a seat belt, refused transport by Hilltop Fire Department. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
Dean M. Bruce, 60, of Knox, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 66, Wetmore Township April 26. Bruce was traveling north in a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze when he fell asleep at the wheel, and exited the road, hitting a cement culvert at the entrance to the St. Callistus Cemetery. Bruce was wearing a seat belt. The vehicle was towed from the scene and Bruce was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for travel.
Matthew J. Sciotti, 25, escaped injury in a two-vehicle crash with a Fed-Ex van on Route 44, Ceres Township April 28. Sciotti was traveling east in a 2021 Mercedes-Benz 350 series when he failed to notice the Fed-Ex van operated by Joshua A. Chewning, 21, of Big Run, slowing to make a left turn into a private driveway. He tried to avoid impact by going around the left side, and hit the van and then a utility pole. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and were towed from the scene. No injuries were reported to any occupants including a passenger in the van, Jason D. Bloom, 46, of Penfield. All were wearing seat belts.
On driver suffered a suspected minor in jury in a two-vehicle crash on Route 66, Wetmore Township April 26. Bruce A. Cowan, 69, of Kane, was traveling south in a 2002 Chevrolet Astro Van when the car behind him, a 2007 Toyota Corolla operated by Brandi M. Rupert, 37, of Grayson, Ken., failed to notice that the van had stopped in traffic and hit the van in the rear, causing minor damage. The car also sustained minor damage. A 13-year-old passenger in the Toyota was not injured. All occupants of both vehicles were wearing seat belts. Rupert was cited for following too closely.
Harassment
A 25-year-old female of Bradford and a 29-year-old male of Eldred were arrested for harassment with physical contact after police were dispatched to a location on Central Street, Eldred April 27, It was determined that both parties had engaged in the physical altercation and one had damaged two televisions for a total value of $100. Charges will be filed in district court.
Theft by deception/welfare fraud
A 60-year-old Smethport woman was the victim of a theft by deception when someone opened a pandemic unemployment assistance claim in her name on April 23.