Theft
Police are looking for whoever stole items from a storage shed at Penn Hills Resources LLC, Kane, on Route 321, Hamilton Township June 5. Stolen were a green ATV, a Stihl chainsaw, two pipe wrenches and two crescent wrenches. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Lewis Run.
Arson
Two women of Kane were the victims of arson after a juvenile living in their home allegedly started the fire by setting materials on fire May 30. The residence at 511 Chase Street sustained $200,000 in damage. The investigation is ongoing.
Crashes
Darryl A. Tock, 58, of Ridgway, was injured and Cheryl M. Sprague, 52, of Kane, escaped injury in a two-vehicle crash on Route 321, Wetmore Township May 31. Tock was traveling south in a 2007 Saturn Ion when it hit the rear end of a 2017 Hinda Ridgeline pick-up truck driven by Sprague. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and were towed from the scene. Tock was transported to a medical facility by ambulance.
A male individual was found lying in the road by state police as they patrolled East Mill Street, Port Allegany on June 3. The unidentified male had been struck and injured. He was taken for medical treatment. The investigation is ongoing.
Assault
A 36-yearold male of Salamanca, N.Y. was arrested for assault after he was observed standing over a woman in the street and punching her. Upon making contact, he took off on foot and pursued, then caught and taken into custody. Charges were filed in district court and bail was set at $20,000. He was remanded to McKean County Jail.
Megan’s Law failure to comply
Police are investigating a report of a failure to comply to Megan’s Law requirements on May 16 in Lafayette Township.
Scattering rubbish
Jeremy Jacoby, 37, of Smethport, was arrested for allegedly scattering garbage in the woods off Droney Road, Lafayette Township between Jan 1 and May 30. He was charged in district court.
Criminal mischief
Police are investigating a report of unknown individuals throwing multiple eggs against the Otto-Eldred High School on June 2 causing damage.