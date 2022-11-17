Indecent assault
Police are investigating a report of sexual abuse of a juvenile in Norwich Township Nov. 4.
A 49-year-old woman of Bradford was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and related drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on a 2003 Jeep Liberty on Route 219, Lafayette Township Oct. 16.
A 29-year old woman of Eldred was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2013 GMC car on Route 155, Eldred Township Nov. 6.
A 34-year-old man of Pottsville was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze on Route 155, Liberty Township Oct. 1.
Police are investigating a report of harassment by communication in which a known juvenile allegedly sent a harassing social media message to the victim on Sept. 25.
A 41-year-old woman of Lewis Run was arrested for harassment after she allegedly hit the 37-year-old male victim multiple times in the face, causing injury at a residence on Beaver Drive, Lafayette Township Nov. 9, She was cited in district court.
