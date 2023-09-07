Theft of motor vehicle
A 53-year-old man of Duke Center was the victim of theft of a motor vehicle when someone took a blue 1995 Honda 300 ATV after cutting a lock at a property on Lineman Road, Lafayette Township between Aug. 18 and Aug. 24. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Lewis Run.
Theft of disposition of funds
A 72-year-old man of Kane was the victim of theft when someone used his credit card account to make unauthorized purchases. The investigation is ongoing.
Criminal mischief
A 62-year-old woman of Mt. Jewett was the victim of criminal mischief after she found that someone had made marks on the residence on High Street overnight Aug. 29. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Lewis Run.
DUI
A 60-year-old man of Smethport was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and drug possession following a traffic stop on a 2012 Ford on Route 444, Keating Township Aug. 18. Charges will be filed in district court.
A 45-year-old woman of Kane was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants after she crashed her 2019 Ford Edge into Custer City UMC on South Avenue July 31. No injuries were reported, and charges were filed in district court. The vehicle was towed.
A 25-year-old man of Bradford was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 1999 Toyota Tacoma on Derrick Road Aug. 20. Charges will be filed in district court.
Drug possession
A 16-year-old girl of Bradford was arrested for drug and drug paraphernalia possession following a traffic stop on a 2004 GMC Sierra on South Avenue, Lewis Run borough Aug. 16. Charges will be filed in district court.
Crash
Cheyenne A. Mehl, 18, of Shinglehouse, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 6, Keating Township Aug. 30. Mehl was traveling east in a 2005 Pontiac Vibe when she drove into the west bound land and left the roadway. The car traveled along the grassy area where it drove over a partially downed tree, causing it to roll over onto its roof over an embankment. Mehl was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. The vehicle was towed. She was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic.
Harassment
Two people were arrested following a domestic incident on Sept. 1 at a residence on South Brookynside Road, Liberty Township. Both individuals, a 31-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man, both of Port Allegany, were cited with harassment in district court.
Possession of unstamped cigarettes
Todd Winkie, 52, of Kunkletown, was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2022 Kia on Route 219, Sergeant Township Sept. 2. Charges of possession of eight cartons of unstamped cigarettes will be filed in district court.